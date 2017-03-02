Undead sailors, attempted hangings and ghost sharks aren't the creepiest parts of the new "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" trailer, which appeared on Thursday. The strangest display involves actor Johnny Depp in a flashback showing a very young Jack Sparrow. The effect appears to be achieved through a computerized de-aging process.

The trailer is full of the usual "Pirates" series themes, including zombie-like seafarers led by actor Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar. We see him both as a living person and later as an undead creature with a beef against Sparrow and pirates in general.

The young Jack Sparrow looks like a less flashy version of the older pirate. He's short on facial hair, but has already embraced the distinctive hairstyle and head bandanna. Depp is in his fifties, but this version of his character is described as a boy.

The rest of the trailer shows some swashbuckling, explosions, drinking and silly humor, but the oddly young Depp and the snapping ghost sharks are the real stars of the show.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is due in theaters near the end of May.