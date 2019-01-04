Pioneer jumps on true wireless bandwagon with E8 sports earphones

Enlarge Image Pioneer

Another day, another new true wireless headphone making its debut.

Pioneer's E8 is a sports model that will be shown at CES 2019 and be available in late January in yellow, gray and pink for $150 (no word yet on international pricing). At first glance, it seems to share some similarities with Bose's SoundSport Free earphones, with a little shorter battery life of only three hours.

Here are the E8's key specs. As soon as I get some hands-on time with them, I'll let you how they sound and perform.

Three pairs of secure ear fins included (the fins lock each earbud into place)



Ear Direct Mount Structure features angled drivers and nozzles that aim sound straight into the inner ear, avoiding damping issues



6 mm drivers



AAC codec



Internal batteries provide up to 3 hours of continuous playback on a single charge



The E8's charging case can replenish the units twice, extending listening time to about 9 hours



Lightly shaking the charging case causes the LEDs to display the remaining battery charge



Ambient awareness earphone tips allow low-level ambient sound into the ear



IPX5 water-resistant



Hands-free multi-function button controls playback, phone, and voice-assistant functions



Pioneer Notification App for Android can read out mail, news and more on the go



Price: $150 (no international pricing yet)



Availability: Late January







Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.