Pinterest helps users discover with Guided Search for the Web

Pinterest

Pinterest announced Wednesday that it's rolling out a new feature for the Web that lets users discover items, places, and things they didn't even know were there.

This feature is called Guided Search. While the social network already added this search function to mobile, it's now available for desktop users.

Guided Search is meant to help users sift through ideas from other Pinners. For example, when users type a keyword like BBQ into the search function, instead of getting a bunch of images tagged with "BBQ," users will now get some options, such as BBQ chicken, BBQ ideas, and BBQ party. Once one of those items are clicked on, the BBQ search can get even further refined.

"Along with the visual guides, you'll notice that the search bar is now front and center for speedier finds," Pinterest wrote in a blog post Wednesday. "We also made it easier to filter your search by Pins, boards or other Pinners who you might be looking for."

Pinterest now has more than 30 billion pins and 750 million boards, and it's continuing to grow. This means that without some kind of specified search function, it was getting difficult for users to find what they were looking for. With Guided Search, Pinterest hopes it can help users not only home in on the information they're seeking but also prompt them to explore new corners of the social network.

Pinterest is rolling out Guided Search for the Web in English immediately and soon it will be available in all languages.