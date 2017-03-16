Pinterest is now blocked by China's Great Firewall

CNET

It seems Pinterest has now joined Facebook and Twitter as another popular media site that's blocked in China.

The popular scrapbooking site hasn't been accessible in China for the past seven days, according to GreatFire.org. The censorship monitoring organization aims to bring transparency to China's Great Firewall, a tool Chinese government uses to keep its citizen from accessing certain part of the internet.

Pinterest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Great Firewall is known to be glitchy, but blocking Pinterest may be a deliberate decision by the Chinese government. The timing coincides with meetings between the country's top legislative and consultative bodies, the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, often referred to as Two Sessions.

In preparation for Two Sessions, China last month declared all virtual private networks, or VPNs, illegal unless they're authorized by the government. VPNs let users to hide their location and are mostly used by those concerned privacy or wanting to access content only available in certain countries.