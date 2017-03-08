Startling pink 'Ghostbusters'-style water flows from faucets

Residents of the small Canadian town of Onoway got a shock this week when hot-pink water emerged from their faucets. The incident recalls a scene in "Ghostbusters II" where pink, slimy water flows into a bathtub. That water turned out to be haunted, but the water in Canada resulted from a chemical issue.

Onoway's Public Works Department started a weekly backwash of filters at its water treatment plant on Monday. According to a statement released by Mayor Dale Krasnow, a stuck valve allowed potassium permanganate into the water reservoir and then into the distribution system. Potassium permanganate is a chemical used in water treatment to remove iron and manganese. It also turns water pink.

Onoway residents shared the startling event on social media. Trevor Winfield posted a video to Facebook with the message, "My water is broken. Thanks town of Onoway." Erin Lacey posted several eye-popping photos, writing, "This is a disaster."

According to the CBC, the Town of Onoway posted on its Facebook page (which is now inaccessible) that residents were never at risk from the potassium permanganate contamination.

The town issued another statement on Tuesday saying, "All main lines have been flushed and are clear, however there may be some residual in your service lines. Property owners may need to run their water for a few minutes to clear their service lines."

