Lego superfan? The 'Piece of Peace' exhibit is worth a trip

If you've always loved custom Lego builds, you really need to buy a plane ticket and head down to Singapore next month for the "Piece of Peace" exhibition that runs from July 27 to September 3.

The exhibition features UNESCO heritage sites lovingly reconstructed with amazing attention to detail. These include monument replicas from the Great Temple at Abu Simel, a Nubian village in southern Egypt, as well as more modern ones like the Eiffel Tower. There's also a focus on Asian heritage sites such as the Great Wall of China and India's Taj Mahal.

After just over a month in Singapore, the exhibition will pack its Lego sculptures up and head back to Japan, where it usually tours.

Vicente Lai, executive committee secretariat director, told CNET the "Piece of Peace" exhibit plans to tour the region slowly, and eventually head westwards until it finally reaches Paris, France, the headquarters of the UNESCO organization. Lai wasn't able to provide a time frame though, stating that the exhibit relies on charities and goodwill for financial support, though he's looking into Vietnam as his next destination.

If you're unable to afford a plane ticket down though, we'll be posting pictures from the exhibit next month. In the meantime, you can check below for some interesting builds by Singaporeans about Singapore culture.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Aloysius Low/CNET

