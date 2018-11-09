See 38 magical photos from the Fantastic Beasts series

Harry Potter fans may have thought their journeys to his magical world ended with the release of the eighth film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, in 2011. Then, the magic returned. Accio, popcorn!

In 2016, author J.K. Rowling kicked off a whole new series, set before Harry's birth, featuring magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and a whole magical Noah's Ark of bizarre creatures. The first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie took Newt to America and introduced fans to the American magical world.

The second film, opening this month, is Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Here, the magic returns to Europe, with scenes set at Harry's alma mater, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and featuring a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Dumbledore later becomes Harry's headmaster, but here he's a young professor with a past connection to dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

From Hogwarts classrooms to a mysterious Parisian circus, here's a look at the Fantastic Beasts universe.