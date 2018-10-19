Photographer seeks mystery couple in epic Yosemite image

Enlarge Image Matthew Dippel

It's a beautiful photograph. The kind you'd want to blow up into a poster to hang in your living room.

Photographer Matthew Dippel snapped a sun-soaked view of what appears to be a couple getting engaged at Taft Point in Yosemite National Park on Oct. 6. A closer look at the pair shows a man in a hat kneeling and holding the hand of a woman in a dress.

Dippel was located at a distance and now he's hoping to find the couple to share the image with them. Dippel launched his search on both Twitter and Facebook this week.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018

Despite picking up many thousands of likes and retweets, Dippel doesn't have any leads on their identities yet.

"A lot of people have been messaging me couples from the point (it's a very popular point to get engaged, married, proposed to, you name it)," Dippel said in an email. "But sadly none of the couples have been the mystery ones I wish to find."

While the romantic photo has captured the imagination of many internet users, some have suggested Dippel could have photoshopped the image. Dippel says the photo is real and that he used a Canon 5D Mark III for the shot.

The internet has successfully united photographers with their unknown subjects before. Yosemite's Taft Point even starred in one of these stories in 2016 when a bride found herself and her husband in an amateur photographer's Instagram image. Dippel hopes his photo will lead to a similarly happy ending.