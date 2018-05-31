The last thing you want is for your phone to run out of juice when you need it most.

Usually, a phone lasts a full work day with moderate use. But if you use it heavily, you'll need to recharge it more often. Batteries also lose steam over time, running down faster the longer you've owned the phone. The possibility of losing battery -- and therefore losing your communication hub -- is frightening and real.

If you feel your handset battery seems to be stuck in the '90s and doesn't last as long as you'd like, you're not alone. So if a long-life battery tops your list of smartphone needs, check out these top-scorers -- they lasted impressively long during our lab tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode.

Editors' note: This post updates frequently. It was originally published Oct. 31, 2011.



Though it falls shy of last year's S8 Plus, the S9 Plus has the longest battery life of any phone we tested this year. Clocking in nearly 17 minutes, the phone packs plenty of juice through the day. It one-ups the excellent Galaxy S9 with a second rear camera for taking portrait photos as well. Read the Galaxy S9 Plus review.

Josh Miller/CNET

Like the Galaxy S9 Plus, OnePlus' newest flagship phone has a shorter battery life than its 5T predecessor. But it still lasted a solid amount of time during our battery lab tests at 15.5 hours. The OnePlus 6 is also blazing fast, shoots amazing portrait mode photos, has a polished refined design and costs much less than other marquee phones. Read the OnePlus 6 review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lasting 15 hours and 45 minutes, the P20 Pro's three cameras snap amazing shots in low light and its coolest color will definitely turn heads. But while Huawei phones are generally well-rated and sold worldwide, the company faces sharp criticism from the US government and the heads of the FBI, CIA and NSA all expressed concerns over the company's phones. No other country has banned Huawei, although Australia blocked Huawei from working on its national broadband network.

Josh Miller/CNET

Though launched last year with two other half-step successors since then (including the V30S ThinQ and the newly announced V35 ThinQ), the V30 still impressed us with its 17.5-hour battery life. It also packs a great camera, a speedy processor, waterproofing, wireless charging and a headphone jack. Read the V30 review.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Galaxy S8 Active came out in 2017 too, but there's something to be said about its nearly 24-hour battery life. Sure, it has a durable body and wireless charging, but it's one of the only phones where we can say it truly lasts all day. Read the Galaxy S8 Active review.