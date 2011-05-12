Phones and Androids at Google I/O

CNET también está disponible en español.

At Google I/O, CNET checks out the best attraction at the show: a display case with Android figures and Android phones from around the world.

Google I/O is mostly for developers, but the show can offer a lot of interesting sights for your average smartphone geek. Between robots, a Switch Pitch ball, and giant Android figures that doubled as device charging stations, the conference can be a visual feast. That's provided, of course, that you like the color green.

My biggest attraction, though, is the glass case that shows Andorid phones from around the world. It's a great resource for checking out handsets that aren't sold by a U.S carrier. And unlike last year, Google thoughtfully packed its display case with a selection of collectible Andorid figures. So for a closer look, out the phones and Androids below.

