Phones to be back in vogue this year, shipment tracker says

Josh Miller/CNET

Good news for those tech giants with fortunes rising or falling on phone sales: Shipments of smartphones are expected to rebound this year after slow growth in 2016, according to market research firm International Data Corp., or IDC, Tuesday.

Worldwide smartphone shipments should grow 4.2 percent in 2017 and 4.4 percent in 2018, which volume forecast to hit 1.53 billion units in 2017 and grow to 1.77 billion in 2021. That's an uptick from the market's 2.5 percent growth rate last year, a steep drop from 10 percent growth between 2014 and 2015.

Smartphone sales have been the primary engine of growth for most profitable company in tech (and, well, the world): Apple. Phones are also key to the financial performance of other giants like device-maker Samsung and Google, which runs the mobile operating system Android. Signs that consumers weren't interested in buying phones at the same clip had been overhanging companies like Apple.

In its latest report, IDC didn't expect much change between platforms like with Android or Apple's iOS. Android accounts for roughly 85% of smartphone shipments, with Apple making up the rest.

Although Android growth will gradually decline, IDC doesn't yet see a point that shipments will actually shrink from one year to the next, thanks to demand for new features such as augmented and virtual reality.

For iOS, 2016 was the first time Apple iPhone shipments declined, with volumes falling 7 percent. But the researcher expects a strong rebound in iPhone volumes in 2017.

The outlook for Microsoft-based smartphones remains virtually nonexistent because so few manufacturing partners support it, IDC said.