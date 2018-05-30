Philo, a small skinny-bundle TV streaming service, is offering $5 off if you refer a friend to sign up. That may not seem like much of a discount, but it makes the cheapest live-TV streaming service even cheaper -- and there's no limit to how many referal discounts you can stack up.
Philo launched in November, the latest virtual TV services to emerge in the last three years -- and also is the cheapest and most niche. Most of its competitors -- like AT&T's DirecTV Now, Google's YouTube TV, Dish's Sling TV or Sony's PlayStation Vue -- offer wider collections of channels at costs starting at $20 to $40 a month. To keep its price low, Philo scorns live sports channels, like ESPN, that are the most expensive programming in a consumer's cable bill. Philo offers a seriously skinny bundle of cable TV networks like AMC and Discovery at the cheapest price available, $16 a month.
Wednesday, Philo CEO Andrew McCollum posted a note to Reddit announcing that the service would offer $5 discounts off one month's bill for both you and the friend you refer with a custom referral link or code.
