After the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl on Sunday, their notoriously rowdy fans took to the streets to celebrate.

Even astronauts had a view of the scene. But from the ISS, you can't quite zero in close enough to see the greased light poles.

This is what the home of the 2018 #SuperBowlLII Champion @Eagles looks like from @Space_Station. Congrats Philadelphia on a well deserved win! #FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/B4mKap1Xwp — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) February 5, 2018

That view from space looks so elegant, so calm, so quiet. But in reality, Philadelphia was much more chaotic after the first-ever Eagles championship. Even before the celebration began, some people were worried.

Okay, Hawaii civil defense guy, NOW issue the warning but for Philly. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 5, 2018

Congratulations to Pittsburgh, the largest remaining city in Pennsylvania tomorrow — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) February 5, 2018

Is Philadelphia still with us or has it sunk into the sea like Atlantis — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia waking up like... pic.twitter.com/ybAwfnfPqg — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) February 5, 2018

So Penn and Drexel students have access to a surprising amount of artillery, as it turns out — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) February 5, 2018

If i were in Philly I’d flip my car over now so that the rioters turn it on its right side — Fendi Hotdogbun (@FendiHotdogbun) February 5, 2018

Some celebrations were seriously stupid. Fans decided to climb atop an awning at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, which led to its collapse, and reportedly caused injuries.

Before the game, police tried to prevent some of the mayhem by greasing city light poles not just with Crisco, but with hydraulic fluid, supposedly more of a climbing deterrent.

Philadelphia pole climbers: meet your match tonight. As predicted, no Crisco on the poles. Instead, police are using hydraulic fluid. And it's water resistant, too, they said, so this afternoon's rain won't make it any easier for you to climb. pic.twitter.com/5GvI9BRhaQ — Caitlin McCabe (@mccabe_caitlin) February 4, 2018

It didn't work.

But what about Philly's famed Liberty Bell?

shame...celebrate all you want but this kind of vandalism is never acceptable pic.twitter.com/jgeFUhOtz1 — dan chamberlain (@amfmpm) February 5, 2018

Odds Liberty Bell winds up in some kid's dorm room: 8-5. — Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) February 5, 2018

I am 100% certain that someone is going to pee on the liberty bell — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 5, 2018

And for some viewers, it wasn't about who won, it was about who lost.

Tom Brady’s gonna rage eat an extra almond tonight — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 5, 2018

How are we supposed to work today when all we want to do is celebrate (or recover from celebrating) and look at hilarious memes of sad Tom Brady?#SuperBowlLII pic.twitter.com/4xpqhDvZza — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 5, 2018

Good morning, Tom Brady lost in the Super Bowl to a backup QB — Wengerball is back (@BasedChasen) February 5, 2018

There's always next year, Patriots fans.

