Peter Dinklage dangles another Game of Thrones finale hint

HBO

There's still a long time to wait before HBO's hit Game of Thrones returns (likely summer 2019), so fans are keen to dissect every possible hint at a spoiler. And star Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, is happy to oblige.

In a lengthy interview with New York Magazine about HBO's My Dinner With Hervé -- in which he plays the late actor Hervé Villechaize -- Dinklage of course was asked about Game of Thrones' ending.

"I think (Tyrion) was given a very good conclusion," he said. "No matter what that is -- death can be a great way out."

That might seem like a pretty big spoiler, but interviewer David Marchese felt strongly enough about it to footnote the quote, writing, "I took what Dinklage was saying here not as a suggestion that Tyrion dies, but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate."

Dinklage is a pretty savvy actor, and he's very aware that talking about whether Tyrion survives the finale or not is a big deal. He could be dangling a great big red herring when he mentions Tyrion in the same sentence as death. He's already said that the show "ends beautifully for my character whether it be tragic or not." But a "good conclusion" is more than many Thrones' characters get. (Shireen, Hodor, Ellaria Sand, just to name three.) So maybe he's sharing a little more than he thinks.