Petcube smart dispenser slings treats for Fido

Petcube, maker of connected devices for pets, is back with a couple of new gadgets -- the Bites 2 and the Play 2.

Both the Bites 2 and the Play 2 are next-gen cameras designed to keep an eye on your pet when you're away.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Bites 2 has a 180-degree field of view, two-way audio and supports Amazon Alexa voice commands. Petcube says its updated camera is smaller than before so it should fit into a room more seamlessly. It also claims to have an "updated treat flinging mechanism" to accommodate different types of treats.

The Play 2 is also Wi-Fi-enabled with a 180-degree lens, a microphone and speaker and Alexa support. But this device has a built-in laser toy that's supposed to engage your pet without your direct involvement.

Petcube has not yet released pricing or availability information for its Bites 2 and Play 2 cameras.

