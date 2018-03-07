Matt Furie/ Tumblr

The controversial legacy of the Pepe the Frog meme won't die -- despite the best efforts of its creator.

Artist Matt Furie filed a lawsuit against Alex Jones and Free Speech Systems LLC, the company behind his "Infowars" show. Furie's lawsuit claims that Jones and his show is violating his copyright for Pepe.

Ars Technica first reported on the suit.

The legal action is the latest step Furie has taken to wringing back Pepe the Frog from white supremacists, who co-opted it into a hate symbol. He even killed off the comic-book character in a single strip.

A spokesman for Infowars was not immediately available for comment.