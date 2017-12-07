People throw money at online media they get for free (The 3:59, Ep. 329)

Free just isn't as appealing as it used to be.
On today's podcast, we talk about:
- Why people are subscribing to more services and paying for stuff they could get for free.
- T-Mobile bashing Verizon over its 5G plans.
- Net neutrality champion Sen. Al Franken resigning after allegations of inappropriate behavior.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
