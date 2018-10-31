People are reporting problems with their Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPUs

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs hit the market in late September, but people are already reporting that their graphics cards are crashing or dying.

Several posts on the Nvidia GeForce forums report brand-new RTX 2080 Ti GPUs dying or running into problems. People have been sharing similar stories on Reddit, too.

While it seems like the problems are more concentrated for the RTX 2080 Ti, some people have been reporting issues with their standard RTX 2080 as well.

Nvidia's RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are among the fastest graphics processors on the market. They can run PC games with crisp 4K resolution at a buttery-smooth 60fps. They also come with Nvidia's ray tracing tech, which give games realistic lighting properties and reflections. To display what this tech looks like in action, Nvidia recreated the moon landing with its RTX GPUs.

Some people have reached out to Nvidia to get replacement GPUs, only to receive another broken RTX 2080 Ti.

Nvidia told publication Digital Trends that "[Nvidia is] working with users individually but we are not seeing any broader issues."

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.