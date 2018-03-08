Nosy penguins take a selfie in Antarctica

Selfies aren't just for teens trying out new facial expressions. Apparently even curious Emperor Penguins at the bottom of the world like to capture their look on film.
On Wednesday night, the Australian Antarctic Division discovered that penguins at Auster Rookery, near Australia's Mawson research station, aren't camera-shy.
"Australian Antarctic expeditioner Eddie Gault left the camera on the ice when visiting the rookery, and it didn't take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie," the group said on its webpage.
Two of the birds just waddle up to Gault's camera and get up close and personal with it for a hilarious 38 seconds.
The Australian Antarctic Division is a division of the Australian Government's Department of the Environment and Energy. The division employs 300 staff and maintains three research stations on the Antarctic continent -- Mawson, Davis and Casey -- and a sub-Antarctic station on Macquarie Island.
