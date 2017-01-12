Peep this: First Look at Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Here's how Tom Brady looks in Intel's 360-degree replay tech

Fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Marvel's "The Defenders" on Netflix have some new tidbits to pore over in this week's issue of Entertainment Weekly, which lands Friday.

The cover shot, released Thursday, shows Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/"Daredevil"), Mike Colter ("Luke Cage"), Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones") and Finn Jones (Danny Rand from "Iron Fist") on top of a taxi in New York City.

The magazine's first look at the upcoming Netflix series features eight other exclusive photos, including one of award-winning actress Sigourney Weaver, who's reportedly playing a mysterious villain.

The eight-episode series is scheduled to run this summer, though Netflix hasn't given an exact date.