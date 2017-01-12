'Peaky Blinders' to film what creator calls best season yet

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

Enlarge Image Photo by Weinstein Company

Fans of "Peaky Blinders," the BBC/Netflix British crime drama set in the aftermath of World War I, can tip their caps to this good news.

Show creator Steven Knight told Deadline the fourth season will start filming in two months, and he has high hopes for it.

"I'm very, very excited because I'm just completing Episode 6 of Series 4, which again I think is the best yet," Knight said. "And I'm loving it and it's not like work, it's not like a labor, I love doing it, and the boys are coming back and they're loving the scripts, and we start shooting in March."

Cillian Murphy stars in "Peaky Blinders," which also features Tom Hardy, who stars and helped create Knight's new series "Taboo."

Hardy's role in "Taboo" doesn't mean he won't still play Alfie Solomons in "Peaky Blinders," Knight told Deadline. "Of course (Hardy will be back)," he said. "We can't do it without Alfie."

There's no word yet on when the fourth season will be released, although The Independent is guessing at October. Both season 4 and season 5 will have six episodes each.