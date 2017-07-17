PayPal will work with Samsung Pay

Enlarge Image PayPal

Have Samsung Pay? You'll be able to use PayPal through your Samsung phone wherever Samsung Pay is accepted, PayPal announced Monday.

The digital payment company has lately announced a series of partnerships to keep up with competitors such as Apple Pay. PayPal has partnered with Visa and Mastercard, and PayPal is now integrated into iTunes for 12 countries, including the US and UK.

PayPal had previously worked with Samsung to enable mobile payments with fingerprint authentication and as a payment method within Samsung Smart TVs.