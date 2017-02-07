PayPal + Slack = send money to colleagues with a five-word command

Workplace transactions can be complicated. (Will you remember to pay them back?) Here's a potential five-word solution to your money-shifting problem: the new PayPal bot for Slack.

If your org (or social group) uses the popular Slack workplace communications platform and you happen to have a PayPal account, it could be as easy as typing this into your Slack chat:

"/paypal send $5 to @John"

Sounds pretty easy, yes?

Of course, you'll also need to get the bot approved by your Slack administrator, as I just discovered when I tried and failed to install it at CNET. And you'll need to log into your PayPal account, obviously, and allow Slack to use it for transactions.

As of today, the PayPal bot for Slack only supports users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, but you could also try the similar LydiaBot if you live in France.

Here are some other smart, digital ways to get people to pay you back.

