PayPal bans Alex Jones' Infowars for promoting 'hate and intolerance'

PayPal has refused to let Infowars use its service any longer.

In an announcement on Friday, PayPal says that it has ended its business agreement with the right-wing conspiracy site and its related websites.

The money transfer service says that Infowars "promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions," which violates PayPal policy.

Infowars and its host Alex Jones have been banned from a number of services and platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Apple's iTunes and Podcast app, Spotify, LinkedIn, Pinterest, MailChimp, Vimeo and even porn site YouPorn.

But the PayPal ban has the potential to hit Infowars where it hurts the most -- its wallet. Infowars makes a lot of money by selling things like dietary supplements, survival gear and other merch, NYMag reports, and PayPal was one of the site's primary payment options, as well as major credit cards.

In an article, Infowars claimed that the ban "represents nothing less than a political ploy designed to financially sabotage an influential media outlet just weeks before the midterm elections."

