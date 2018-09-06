Paul McCartney to play live YouTube concert on Friday

Paul McCartney will play an "intimate" live YouTube concert on Sept. 7, to celebrate his new album, Egypt Station.

The 76-year-old legendary musician will also play songs from his Beatles, Wings and solo days at a secret venue in New York. The gig will be streamed at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET Friday. That's 1 a.m. Saturday in the UK and 11 a.m. Saturday in Australia.

Egypt Station, which currently has a 76 average on Metacritic, is the former Beatle's 17th solo album and also comes out on Friday. Its title is based on one of McCartney's paintings from 1988.

Don Arnold

"I liked the words 'Egypt Station.' It reminded me of the 'album' albums we used to make... 'Egypt Station'' starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station,' he said in a statement back in June.

"So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from."

In August, researchers used statistics and mathematics to determine whether McCartney or Beatles songwriting partner John Lennon composed 1965's In My Life.

Back in June, McCartney joined James Corden to sing the Beatles' hits in Carpool Karaoke during a memorable car ride around Liverpool, the city of McCartney's youth.

Now playing: Watch this: Our first MP3 players: iPods, SanDisk Sansas and more

Reimagining John Lennon's Imagine album

YouTube Music kicks YouTube Red to the curb