Parents told to destroy connected dolls over hacking fears

Gensis Toys

If you're considering purchasing a connected toy for your offspring, you might want to think twice.

German parents whose children are in possession A My Friend Cayla doll were told by Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) Friday to destroy the toy for fears it could be used to steal children's details.

The Federal Network Agency said in a press release that it has removed Cayla dolls from the market in Germany and will not look to prosecute parents who have purchased one. It does expect, however, that parents who have bought a doll will assume responsibility for destroying it.

Cayla dolls, which incorporate microphones and ask kids questions about themselves and their parents, are classified as "hidden espionage devices", the possession and selling of which are banned according to German law.

It's not the first time Genesis Toys, which manufactures Cayla, has been in trouble over the doll. In December last year the US Federal Trade Commission alleged that the doll violates privacy rules. Complaints have also been filed with consumer watchdogs for the European Union, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Norway.

Genesis Toys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.