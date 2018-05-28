Pandora quietly launches $15-a-month family plan

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Pandora has quietly launched a new family plan that allows up to six Pandora accounts to access premium features for $14.99 a month.

The new subscription tier, called Premium Family Plan, mirrors similar offerings from rivals Spotify and Apple Music, letting users choose their own music at higher quality audio without ads, create radio stations, customize playlists, download music for offline listening, and skip and replay songs.

Users will also have access to Pandora's new personalized Sountrack playlists, a new offering unveiled last week. Music lists are generated for users based on what Pandora knows about them as individuals, its knowledge of music itself via its Music Genome Project, 75 algorithms built with machine learning, and the expertise of the company's curatorial team.

Pandora users who subscribe iTunes, Google Play, Roku or Amazon Appstore won't have access to the new plan, the company says. To sign up, users will have to cancel their subscription or wait for it to expire.

Pandora was an early leader of music streaming, but its digital version of radio was locked into rigid licensing rules that for years prevented listeners from picking exact songs to hear. In the meantime, new competitors like Spotify and Apple music struck more-flexible licensing deals, including Spotify's ability to let even free listeners pick their music on demand.

The new plan was first reported by Android Police.

Pandora didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.