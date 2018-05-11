CNET también está disponible en español.

Pandora follows Spotify, stops promoting R. Kelly's music

The "R. Kelly rule" is gaining traction.

Another company follows the "R. Kelly rule": In the wake of Spotify's decision that it has the right to ban or bury music and artists deemed "hateful", music-streaming service Pandora followed suit today as reported by The Blast

A Pandora spokesperson reiterated its policy as quoted in The Blast: "Pandora's policy is to not actively promote artists with certain demonstrable behavioral, ethical or criminal issues. We approach each of these scenarios on a case-by-case basis to ensure we address components true to Pandora's principles while not overreaching and avoiding censorship."

Here's more background on bury-or-ban and why it matters.

