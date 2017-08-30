Richard Trenholm/CNET

If you're an audiophile and vinyl fan, this news should spin you right round like a record, baby. Panasonic has dropped the needle on a new version of the legendary Technics SP10.

Launched in 1970, the SP10 was the first direct drive turntable. Following its iconic sequels the Mk 2, released in 1975, and the sought-after Mk 3, released in 1981, a new model dubbed the SP10R will go on sale in early summer 2018.

So far it's only a prototype. It was shown off at the IFA 2017 trade show in Berlin Wednesday by Panasonic, which resurrected the Technics brand in 2014. Panasonic describes it as the brand's "most premium turntable ever", complete with heavy 7KG platter made of brass, aluminium and rubber. The price is yet to be revealed, but it's clearly aimed at audiophiles with money to spare.