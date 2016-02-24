Standard-zoom kit lenses for most Micro Four Thirds cameras have typically been 14-42mm (28-84mm equivalent) or 12-50mm (24-100mm). Both Panasonic and Olympus offer some cheap longer zooms as well, but there are tradeoffs: the broader the zoom range you pack into a lens, the slower and softer it tends to get.
Panasonic's new 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 sounds like a great compromise: with its 24-120mm range it covers most of the territory you need for everyday shooting, and at $500 (there are no prices as yet for the UK or Australia, but that converts directly to about £360, AU$695), it's priced well as a slightly better alternative to a kit lens.
It incorporates all the features you'd want for general-purpose use: a stepper motor for quiet focus during video shooting; Panasonic's hybrid OIS, which works in conjunction with the sensor-shift stabilization in the company's most recent cameras or as optical alone with the older models; and splash-and-dustproof construction. The seven-blade aperture won't deliver the smoothest out-of-focus areas, but it's typical for this class of lens.
It's slated to ship in May.
CP+ 2016
-
reading•Panasonic offers a better-than-kit lens option for Micro Four Thirds
-
Feb 23•Sigma's first mirrorless cameras are exactly what we'd expect
-
Feb 23•Sigma reveals another couple of lenses you're probably going to want
-
Feb 23•Zoom to spare: Nikon announces 60x Coolpix B700, 40x B500 and 35x A900
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.