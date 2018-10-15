CNET también está disponible en español.

Palm's back in the weirdest way possible (The 3:59, Ep. 473)

Plus, we delve into CNET's review of the Google Pixel 3.

So weird, this non-phone phone. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Just a note: Because of technical difficulties, we were only able to record the audio podcast. 

