'Pacific Rim 2' teaser urges you to join the Jaeger Uprising

Who's ready to get back to beating up on some kaiju? A teaser trailer for "Pacific Rim: Uprising," the sequel to 2013's "Pacific Rim," was released Thursday, and instead of a traditional plot summary, it takes the place of a recruitment film for Jaeger pilots. (Jaegers, of course, being the gigantic humanoid monster suits worn by two people whose minds are joined by a mental link.)

One of the raring-to-go Jaeger pilots is John Boyega of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" fame, playing Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Penecost (Idris Elba) from the first film. Actors returning from the first film are Charlie Day, Burn Gorman and Rinko Kikuchi, with Scott Eastwood joining the cast.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is set for a February 2018 release.