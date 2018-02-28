Overwatch's new hero, Brigitte Lindholm, is a tanky support

Overwatch

Popular team-based first-person shooter Overwatch dropped its 27th hero, and she's a support character packing a big ol' hammer and shield.

Brigitte is the first non-ranged attack support class, packing a rocket flail for primary attacks, a whip shot that knocks enemies back and gives her team breathing room, a shield that'll absorb damage and stun enemies, and an ultimate "rally" that gives her boosted movement and the team armor.

Her healing ability, "Repair Pack," differs from other supports in that it's a med kit that heals allies if they're damaged or provides armor if they're at full health -- just like her dad's armor pack.

Anticipation for Brigitte was jumpstarted on Feb. 22, when Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch lead and game director, was asked for hints about a new hero on the game's forum. The subsequent "Operation 'White Dome'" teaser alluded to a battle where Reindhart lost an eye and Torbjorn lost his left arm to Omnics in Istanbul. In a second teaser, a letter from Torbjorn to his wife, fans learned Reindhart received a medal of bravery for saving Torb, who begrudgingly named Reinhardt godfather of his unborn daughter.

Tweets from the Overwatch account earlier this week debuted Brigitte's shield and hammer, Slaga, which means flail in Swedish.

Brigitte is currently live on the game's public test servers. You can learn more from this developer update video Kaplan posted:

Introducing Brigitte—an engineer turned valiant squire ready to protect her allies on the front line.



Overwatch has sold an estimated 30 million copies since its launch in May of 2016.

First published Feb. 28 at 10:07 a.m. PT.

Update at 11 a.m. PT: Adds Jeff Kaplan's developer update video on Brigitte.