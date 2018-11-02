Overwatch's new hero is Ashe, gunslinger and leader of the Deadlock gang

Overwatch

Overwatch's 29th character and 16th damage hero, is Ashe, the leader of the Deadlock gang and old acquaintance of Jesse McCree.

Ashe was introduced Friday at Blizzcon in an animated short called Reunion, in which we met McCree's old friends, the Deadlock gang. Overwatch also tweeted a video of her sporting a lever-action rifle, dynamite and her robotic sidekick, Bob.

Introducing Ashe—leader of the Deadlock Gang and rebellious gunslinger who's not afraid to get her hands dirty.



Additionally, Overwatch players finally found out what was in the payload on the Route 66 map -- an Omnic named Echo, who game director Jeff Kaplan said would be a possible new hero at a later date.

Ashe's main attack utilized her rifle called "The Viper." Left-mouse clicks fire off quick shots, while aiming down the sites offers more damage, similar to other sniper characters.

Keeping with her Old West theme, Ashe packs throwable dynamite, which detonates after a set time period or immediately if Ashe shoots it, and a coach gun that knocks Ashe and her enemy backward.

Ashe's ultimate ability summons Bob, her robot that'll rush toward enemies knocking them skyward while shooting his weapons.

At the "Overwatch: What's Next" panel, game developers said Bob was nearly a hero unto himself and joked that Ashe is hero 29, but Bob is hero 29.5.

A sentiment that's so true, that Bob can receive buffs from other team members, like Ana's Nanoboost, and he can contest map objectives.

A date when Ashe would be available to play on the Public Teat Realms was not made available.

