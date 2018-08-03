Blizzard

Season two of Blizzard's Overwatch League will include two new teams, with clubs based in Guangzhou, China and Atlanta, Georgia getting the go ahead to compete in the frenetic multiplayer shooter.

Cox, an Atlantan media and automotive conglomerate, and Province have teamed up to form Atlanta Esports, backing the Atlantan team. In the East, Chinese conglomerate Nenking will buy in for the Guangzhou-based club. Nenking currently operate the Guangzhou Long-Lions, a basketball club in the Chinese Basketball Association.

As yet, the all-important team names remain unannounced.

"We know Atlanta and Guangzhou have deeply engaged fan communities and we can't wait to unveil their teams," said Nate Nanzer, commissioner of the Overwatch League in a statement.

The additions bring the current roster of teams to 14, but there may still be more new clubs that enter the competition before it kicks off in 2019. ESPN reported on July 27 the possible existence of a Guangzhou team, which turned out to be true and a potential Paris team to be owned by McCourt Global, a company that owns the French football team Olympique de Marseille.

The inaugural season of the Overwatch League finished on July 29, with the London Spitfire beating out the Philadelphia Fusion to be crowned the first ever Overwatch League champions.