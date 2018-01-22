CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Our Samsung Galaxy S9 feature wishlist (The 3:59, Ep. 342)

We discuss the CES tech we'd like to see in Samsung's upcoming phone. Plus, CNET gets an inside look at Amazon's self-running store.

359342b

 CNET

On today's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Our Samsung Galaxy S9 feature wishlist (The 3:59, Ep. 342)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo

Next Article: What if Samsung's Galaxy S9 gets these six features?