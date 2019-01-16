On this podcast, we talk about:
- Amazon's Alexa versus Google Assistant at CES 2019.
- The coming foldable-phone revolution.
- Nike's new self-tying Adapt BB shoes.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Our really late post-CES show (The 3:59, Ep. 508)
