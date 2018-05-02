CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Our first impressions of the LG G7 ThinQ (The 3:59, Ep 395)

Plus, Apple earnings and Facebook F8.

359395b-1

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Our first impressions of the LG G7 ThinQ (The 3:59, Ep...
4:40

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Our first impressions of the LG G7 ThinQ (The 3:59, Ep 395)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Zuckerberg, ever resolute, doubles down on Facebook’s mission