On this podcast, we talk about:
- Expectations for the Mobile World Congress show, which starts next week. Samsung is planning to reveal its newest flagship phone there.
- Also ahead of MWC, what's next for 5G.
- The latest on cryptocurrencies. Steven Seagal backs a new coin, and CNET chats with "Free Money" guy Matthew Lesko about the crypto bubble.
Also, we're celebrating the podcast's 359th episode with a four-hour show on Wednesday. Check out the details and how to watch the show here.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Our Mobile World Congress preview show (The 3:59, Ep. 358)
