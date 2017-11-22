This is one way to express your allegiance to Star Wars

OtterBox

Ahead of the December release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," OtterBox has a new collection of Star Wars Symmetry Series cases that will give your iPhone Jedi powers you never knew it had.

No, not really. But the cases are pretty cool, if not a little pricey. You can choose among five "unique designs" for

the iPhone 7/8 ($45) and iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus ($55).

Alas, nothing yet for the iPhone X. According to OtterBox, iPhone X Star Wars cases are coming "in early 2018."

Personally, I'd probably probably go with the "On Ahch-To" or "Storm Trooper" cases.