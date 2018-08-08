Are the Oscars about to recognize the total domination of the Avengers?

The Academy of Motion Pictures just announced some changes to its annual Oscar event. In a tweet sent Wednesday morning, The Academy announced it's planning a new category "around achievement in popular film."

Could this new category focus on the epic draw of films like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars?

- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

The Academy Board of Governors has yet to reveal any more information about what kind of achievement will be recognized and what qualifies as a popular film. Some Twitter users speculate the award could recognize stunt work, or perhaps performance capture actors and artists.

These changes wouldn't go into affect until 2020, which is plenty of time for the final installment in the MCU and the Star Wars universe. They're certainly popular, as Black Panther recently passed $700M in the United States, the most of any MCU film ever. An a few months ago, Avengers: Infinity War has surpassed $2B worldwide, and is still inching toward the third-place slot of all-time. Star Wars: The Force Awakens currently holds that spot.

Big budget blockbusters like the Marvel and Star Wars franchises aren't completely ignored by the Academy: they're usually given a nod for their visual effects, sound design or other technical accomplishments.

The new popular category was announced in a letter to Academy members that also reveals the date of the Oscars ceremony will be moved. The next Oscars will air on Sunday, February 24, 2019. The 2020 Oscars, where this new "popular" category is reported to be in effect, has been pushed up to Sunday, February 9, 2020.

The Academy is definitely looking to make some changes, and appeal to a wider audience. Future TV broadcasts of the ceremony will be shorter, promising "an entertaining show in three hours, delivering a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide." Some awards will be presented live while others will be given out during the commercial breaks and edited into clips to be shown later.

