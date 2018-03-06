Rita Moreno rocks Oscars red carpet in gown she wore in 1962

Oscar fashion is always as much a hit as the awards themselves, and this year, the dress most people were talking about online was a recycled one.
Legendary actress Rita Moreno, 86, dubbed an EGOT because she's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, wore the same black-and-gold gown to Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles that she wore back in 1962. That was the year she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story." The dress, and the actress, looked like a golden winner each time.
Social media loved it.
While no one else showcased a 50-plus-year-old outfit like Moreno, there were other notable fashion favorites.
Olympian Adam Rippon was a little tied up.
Nicole Kidman won a blue ribbon for her gown with some viewers, but not with others.
And Lupita Nyong'o made fashion headlines in two realms. First, for tweeting that her striking gown was Vibranium by Versace, and then, for simply donning a fab pair of glasses.
