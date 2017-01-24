'Arrival' and Amazon's 'Manchester By the Sea' lead Oscar nominations

Enlarge Image Claire Folger

The contenders for the 2017 Academy Awards have been announced. Amazon's "Manchester By The Sea" and thoughtful sci-fi story "Arrival" leads the contenders vying for Oscar glory.

"Arrival" is nominated for its adapted screenplay, cinematography, production design, sound editing and sound mixing.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is nominated for its sound mixing and visual effects. Marvel's "Doctor Strange" and stop-motion animated "Kubo and the Two Strings" also get the nod for visual effects. "Kubo" and "Zootopia" are nominated for best animated film.

Other sci-fi and fantasy movies nominated for technical awards include "Star Trek Beyond" and "Suicide Squad" for hair and make-up, as well as "Fantastic Beasts" and the roundly-panned "Passengers" with two nominations each.

Michelle Williams, Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges are all nominated for their performances in "Manchester By The Sea", which is also nominated for its screenplay.

Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel are nominated for their supporting roles in "Lion", in which Patel plays a young man lost as a child who finds his childhood home by searching Google Maps.

Inspiring NASA drama "Hidden Figures" is nominated for best adapted screenplay, while the decidedly odd screenplay for "The Lobster" is also nominated for best original screenplay.

"Manchester By The Sea" is Amazon's first Oscar nominee for its Amazon Video streaming service. Unlike rival Netflix, Amazon releases movies in theatres before making them available to stream. Amazon's original TV shows "Transparent" and "Goliath" have already raked in awards, and now "Manchester By The Sea" could follow suit. Your move, Netflix.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on February 26, 2017, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

This is a breaking story, and we'll continue to update as the nominations are announced.

