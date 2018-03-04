Social media memes started pouring out as soon as Sunday's 2018 Academy Awards began. And jokesters didn't have to go far for their first target: the striking and elegant look of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where the event was held.
Although some had other thoughts on the set design.
And once the show started, host Jimmy Kimmel promised a jet ski personal watercraft (displayed by actress Helen Mirren) to the maker of the shortest acceptance speech, a gimmick that quickly was picked up by nominees and viewers alike.
And in the end, costume-design winner Mark Bridges claimed the prize, for his 36-second speech.
And there weren't too many jokes about last year's "La La Land" wrong winner fiasco, but there were a couple. (Mark Hamill couldn't resist.)
Guillermo del Toro, whose film "Shape of Water" won best picture, couldn't resist making sure the envelope was correct this time.
First published March 4, 6:16 p.m. PT.
Update, 10:17 p.m. PT: Adds the winner of the jet ski.
