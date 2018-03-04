Social media memes started pouring out as soon as Sunday's 2018 Academy Awards began. And jokesters didn't have to go far for their first target: the striking and elegant look of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where the event was held.

#Oscars2018 It looks like Jimmy Kimmel is hosting inside a geode. pic.twitter.com/p3XOPnjRBv — Genius DeMilo (@btwimbicoastal) March 5, 2018

production just cracked open a big-ass geode and called it a day #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6HXSFXwiq8 — Drew Goins (@drewlgoins) March 5, 2018

I'm late to the broadcast. Have they explained why this year's Oscars take place in a geode? pic.twitter.com/6yr3URVpCT — Joe Uchill (@JoeUchill) March 5, 2018

So the #Oscars are being presented from inside a Baroque palace that’s inside a geode? — Limon Pepino (@nicole_sauvage) March 5, 2018

The stage design looks like these geode bookends my mom had when I was a kid.... #oscars — AJ Stacy (@AskAJAnything) March 5, 2018

Although some had other thoughts on the set design.

I think it's the Fortress of Solitude? — Alan (@LastGunslinger9) March 5, 2018

Are the #Oscars being held inside the Beast's mansion? -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) March 5, 2018

All the nominees will have to walk through this, which looks like a golden version of Rhoda Morgenstern's beaded curtain. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/toXHnThh9l — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 4, 2018

excuse me but that is a ramen noodle exhibit — Izayah🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇩🇪 (@izayahdavid) March 5, 2018

I thought it was Versailles — jylynn🇪🇸🇮🇪 (@jylynn) March 5, 2018

And once the show started, host Jimmy Kimmel promised a jet ski personal watercraft (displayed by actress Helen Mirren) to the maker of the shortest acceptance speech, a gimmick that quickly was picked up by nominees and viewers alike.

I’m really hoping someone says, “Thanks for the jet ski.” 🤞🏼 #Oscars — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) March 5, 2018

"Run that clock Jimmy, I want to get that jet ski or whatever that was." - Sam Rockwell starting off his best supporting actor speech at the #Oscars https://t.co/gGUxhynOtY pic.twitter.com/ZrwKJDQB4U — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018

Sam Rockwell called it a ski jet about 20 minutes ago and I can’t stop wondering if he’s never heard of a jet ski before. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 5, 2018

Eva Marie Saint does not want a jet-ski — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) March 5, 2018

I would watch any movie in which Helen Mirren rides a jet ski. — Susana Polo (@NerdGerhl) March 5, 2018

And in the end, costume-design winner Mark Bridges claimed the prize, for his 36-second speech.

Congratulations to #PhantomThread costume designer Mark Bridges on the shortest speech of the night! Enjoy your new jet ski! #Oscars #LakeHavasu pic.twitter.com/O3mnTxqcZp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 5, 2018

They put jetski winner Mark Bridges on his prize. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8ZApGKU99o — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 5, 2018

#markbridges has a brand new #jet ski he is willing to sell for$25,000, c/o @TheAcademy ... — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 5, 2018

And there weren't too many jokes about last year's "La La Land" wrong winner fiasco, but there were a couple. (Mark Hamill couldn't resist.)

Guillermo del Toro, whose film "Shape of Water" won best picture, couldn't resist making sure the envelope was correct this time.

Loved Guillermo del Toro just double checking the envelope from Warren Beatty #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IXgQ4Zk3Bp — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 5, 2018

Oscar categories are printed comically large on each envelope this year #Oscars2018 — Weird-O Paul Kieu (@paulvkieu) March 5, 2018

Has anyone noticed that the envelopes for the recipients of the Oscar has the category written outside ofthe envelope at least three times? #Oscars — Jess (@BAMFMasterJ) March 5, 2018

How do you ensure everyone knows you’ve got the correct envelope before walking on stage to announce an Oscar winner? Make sure it’s clear as mud which envelope is in the presenter’s hand. pic.twitter.com/RsxtqlsOrt — Millbot Universe3000 (@TheMillBot) March 5, 2018

First published March 4, 6:16 p.m. PT.

Update, 10:17 p.m. PT: Adds the winner of the jet ski.