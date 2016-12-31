Oscar Isaac posts 'Star Wars VIII' set photo of Fisher, Hamill

Up Next Obama retaliates against Russia over election hacking

Enlarge Image Photo by Oscar Isaac/Facebook

Following actress and author Carrie Fisher's death on Tuesday, her fellow Star Wars actors are posting thoughtful messages and personal photos on social media to honor her.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" actor Oscar Isaac paid tribute to Fisher by posting a candid photo on his Facebook page of the late actress with Mark Hamill taken during production of "Star Wars Episode VIII" on Pinewood Studios' backlot.

"She had no patience for pretense or small talk," Isaac wrote in the photo's caption. "She saw through things, at a different angle, with the gritty wisdom that comes from the hardest lessons. And, man, did she make me laugh. Will miss you dearly, Carrie."

The photo, posted Thursday, also gives a first look at the darker costumes the Skywalker twins will wear in the upcoming movie.

Fisher had already completed filming her role as Leia in "Star Wars Episode VIII" and was planning to continue her character's portrayal in "Star Wars Episode IX" before her untimely death from a heart attack.

"Star Wars Episode VIII," directed by Rian Johnson, will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.