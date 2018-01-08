Scott Stein/CNET

Why record the entire world around you? These are not questions to be answered at CES in Las Vegas, merely questions to be asked. I wore Orbi Prime, which claim to be the first pair of 360-degree camera glasses, and I have no idea what I was recording. But hey, I looked OK.

Orbi Prime has four 1080p cameras: two in the frame and two at the ends of the arms. It records 4K quality video and can output to a phone via Wi-Fi. It doesn't livestream (yet). And the arms on the thick glasses don't bend. A discrete button triggers recording and makes an LED light turn on. Hopefully, your nearby neighbors will notice. Also, the arms of the test unit I tried got hot.

Scott Stein/CNET

If your "Black Mirror" camera fantasies involve recording what you can't see, dive aboard! This will cost around $590 when it debuts later this year, which roughly converts to AU$750 or £435.

