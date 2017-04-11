'Orange is the New Black' takes its best shot in new teaser

Daya's still holding that gun, but where was it pointed when it went off?

In a teaser released Tuesday for Netflix's prison show "Orange is the New Black," the situation is still looking dire at Litchfield. Season 4 ended with Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun at sadistic guard Humphrey (Michael Torpey) while the other inmates cheer her on.

The teaser flashes between the craziness surrounding Daya and the arrival of Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon), who smartly steer clear of the riot. And hey, what's that gunshot? You know they're not going to tell us who, if anyone, was shot until season 5 begins June 9.

Earlier this year, actress Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, warned that the upcoming season takes place over just three days and will be emotionally intense. "You better get ready," Brooks told The Hollywood Reporter. "Get your popcorn, your tissues."