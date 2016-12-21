Oracle staffer quits over co-CEO's support for Trump

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

When you looked at the faces of the tech titans assembled by Donald Trump last week, what did you see?

Were they there to listen, bow and kowtow? Or might at least one of them have said something contentious?

I fancy there wasn't much of the latter. Grim-faced as they are, they seem less keen on standing up and being counted and perhaps more keen on sitting and counting their money.

This didn't sit well with veteran Oracle manager George Polisner. He saw his own co-CEO Safra Catz sitting at Trump's table. He heard her say before the titanic meeting: "I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and will help in any way we can."

Then he saw her joining the president-elect's transition team. And the camel's spine snapped.

Polisner posted his resignation letter -- addressed directly to Catz -- on LinkedIn.



"I am not with President-elect Trump and I am not here to help him in any way," he said. "In fact -- when his policies border on the unconstitutional, the criminal and the morally unjust -- I am here to oppose him in every possible and legal way."

Polisner, who bills himself as a "progressive technology and business strategist," has been with software maker Oracle for much of the last two decades or so. This claimed progressiveness makes Trump the very antithesis of what he believes.

"Trump stokes fear, hatred and violence toward people of color, Muslims and immigrants," he said. "It is well-known that hate crimes are surging as he has provided license for this ignorance-based expression of malice."

He went on to excoriate the president-elect's attitude toward Gold Star families, his economic policies and his intention, as Polisner sees it, to "eviscerate environmental protections, the public education system, LGBTQ rights and women's rights."

Oracle declined comment. But Polisner, who has worked in various capacities for Oracle including product development, customer advocacy and cloud services, has already sprung into action.

He has created a campaign entitled "Employees of Oracle Corporation say: 'Donald Trump is Not Who We Are.'"

I wonder how many will sign up in support. As opposed to how many might actually be on his side.

First published December 21, 9:54 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:24 a.m.: Notes that Oracle declined to comment.