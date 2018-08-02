CNET también está disponible en español.

Oppo flagship phone first with Gorilla Glass 6

But it definitely won't be the last.

Oppo's upcoming F9 

Corning, cover glass supplier for Apple, Samsung and other device makers, announced today its ultrastrong Gorilla Glass 6 will make its debut on Oppo's next flagship phone

Unveiled in JulyGorilla Glass 6 is tested to survive drops from heights of 1 meter (3.28 feet) onto rough surfaces. In its tests, the glass lasted through 15 drops, double the amount of Gorilla Glass 5.  

The announcement doesn't mention the specific phone Oppo will feature the new cover glass on, just that it will be on a new flagship to be released in the coming weeks. The China-based phone maker has been teasing its upcoming F9 phone and its display design on its Twitter feed

