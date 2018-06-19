Oppo Find X is an all-screen phone with slide-out cameras

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

When phone maker Oppo says that the Oppo Find X is almost all screen, it really means it. The Android handset is arresting to look at, mostly because its 6.4-inch display really does stretch across the entire phone face -- there isn't even a camera for taking selfies. Or rather, there is, but you won't see it until you open it like a push-pop.

The Oppo Find X (announced Tuesday) has a screen that stretches from the very top of the phone, wraps around the sides and goes almost to the very bottom (the phone has a thin bottom bezel, aka a "chin"). The screen-to-body ratio is 93.8 percent, so when you're looking at the front of the phone, you're almost always looking at the display.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Opening up the camera app will cause the phone's "Stealth 3D" camera tray to slide up, exposing a 25-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear camera.

The pop-up camera tray is similar to the pop-up selfie camera on the Vivo Nex, which, along with Oppo and OnePlus, operates under the umbrella of BKK Electronics.

Oppo gave the Find X's front camera 3D face scanning to take better selfies and unlock your phone, though we're not certain yet how secure the face unlocking feature is at this point.

The Find X will sell globally in August, unlike past Oppo devices, which have been limited to Asia. Oppo will price the Find X at 999 euros for the 256GB version with VOOC fast charging (price and specs configuration may vary by country). That's about $1,156, £878 or AU$1,568.

Oppo Find X specs

6.4-inch OLED screen

16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual camera

25-megapixel front-facing camera (with face unlock)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

8GB RAM

Up to 256GB of storage

Color OS 5.1 on top of Android

VOOC fast charging



Oppo also announced the Find X Lamborgini Edition, with faster Super VOOC charging.